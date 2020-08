HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ethan Blair is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Ethan is a 2020 graduate of Prestonsburg High School where he earned a 4.0 GPA.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and was part of the KHSAA Academic All State First Team Basketball and Baseball.

