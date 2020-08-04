Advertisement

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — A massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.

Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds of casualties.

A civil defense official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

It was stunning even for a city that has been shaken by civil war, suicide bombings and bombardment by Israel.

Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured from the port area, where the wounded lay on the ground, Associated Press staff at the scene said. Hospitals called for blood donations.

The head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local TV there were hundreds of casualties although many were superficial wounds from broken glass.

Video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks. Local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved.

The fire then appeared to catch at a nearby building, triggering a more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave over the city.

“It was like a nuclear explosion,” said Walid Abdo, a 43-year-old school teacher in the neighborhood of Gemayzeh near Beirut.

Charbel Haj, who works at the port, said it started as small explosions like firecrackers, then the huge blast erupted and he was thrown off his feet. His clothes were torn.

Miles from the port, balconies were knocked down, windows shattered, streets were covered with glass and bricks and lined with wrecked cars. Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured.

One woman covered in blood from the waist up walked down a trashed street while talking furiously on her phone. On another street, a woman with a bloodied face looked distraught, staggering through traffic with two friends at her side.

“This country is cursed,” a young man passing by muttered.

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is facing collapse, hit both by a financial crisis and coronavirus restrictions. Many have lost jobs, while the worth of their savings has evaporated as the currency has plunged in value against the dollar. The result has thrown many into poverty.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

The explosion was reminiscent of massive blasts during Lebanon’s civil war and took place only three days before a U.N.-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago. That explosion, with a ton of explosives, was felt miles away, just like Tuesday’s explosion.

It was the latest chapter for a country that has suffered a 15-year civil war, repeated conflict with Israel, political assassinations and various other crises including the current unprecedented financial and economic crisis.

___

AP correspondent Sarah El Deeb contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

National

Coronavirus: Parents may be spending more on back-to-school shopping than ever amid pandemic

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Travis Leder
Retailers believe the coronavirus pandemic could bring increased back-to-school business.

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

State

Clusters of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A cluster is defined as two or more cases in a single location according to health leaders.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

Latest News

News

New local cake shop opens despite COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Hibbard had to change her business model from a coffee shop type restaurant to a pickup service serving daily bakery items to more elaborate cakes

National

Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

Coronavirus

Dentists hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
After months, dentists are seeing more of their patients due to fewer pandemic restrictions.

National

Back-to-school shopping could reach record levels

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Some analysts expected a record back-to-school shopping season.

Coronavirus

Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.

National Politics

Trump says coronavirus ‘under control’ in wide-ranging interview

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The comments came in a wide-ranging, contentious interview with Axios that aired Monday on HBO.