Lynn Camp High School basketball coach resigns, successor named

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After five seasons with the Lynn Camp Wildcats, head men’s basketball coach Dinky Phipps resigned on Monday.

The Corbin Times-Tribune reports Phipps led the Wildcats to an 86-60 mark during his stay along with winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship in 2018. He had previously spent 33 years as the head coach of the Barbourville High School Tigers.

Rodney Clarke, who was the head coach for the girls’ basketball team at LCHS, told WYMT’s Willie Hope, he was named as Phipps’ successor Monday night.

Before coming to Lynn Camp last year, Clarke spent a season as an assistant coach with the Talladega College Tornadoes.

