Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky reported new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

In Bell County, the local health department reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases there to 282. Of those, 69 are active and 213 have recovered from the virus. Nine people are currently hospitalized in Bell County and three people have died from the virus.

The Kentucky River District Health Department also confirmed several new cases, eight confirmed and five probable, for a total of 13 cases of which four were in children under the age of 18. Four in Knott County, one each in Leslie, Letcher, and Wolfe Counties, and six in Perry County. In total, the KRDHD has 315 confirmed and 18 probable COVID-19 cases of which 262 have recovered and 67 are active. The District has had four deaths since the pandemic began.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and four recovered in Clay County. One is currently in the hospital in Clay County, In Jackson County, there are four new recovered cases and in Rockcastle County, there are two new recovered cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new cases Tuesday, all are recovering at home. Tuesday’s cases include a 74-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl, a 28-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

