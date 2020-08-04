Advertisement

Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The options for testing in Lexington continue to come with a longer wait time.

You can wait in a line or make an appointment for a week from now, but, even then, it could be a while before you get your results.

One of the biggest testing sites in Lexington, the Kroger site at BCTC, isn’t operating right now. That’s caused people who were going there to have to seek other options.

The Walgreens location on Executive Drive is still doing testing, but it’s by appointment only, and those slots fill up about a week in advance. Early Tuesday morning, there were a few left for next Monday.

Urgent Treatment Centers are also doing rapid testing, but you also have to make an appointment for that.

Some additional drive-through locations are available, like the one on Richmond Road at Southland Christian Church, and, starting Wednesday, the city and emergency management will be operating the site at Consolidated Baptist Church. They added an additional day to that testing to try to help with demand.

We’ve also heard multiple stories of people having to wait for a long time to get those results back, in some cases, as long as two weeks with no word of if they are positive.

The health department says a lot of the spread they’re seeing is people who are asymptomatic and don’t know they are infected. So, they are asking people to take every precaution while they wait for those results.

“If we all have the mindset that we could potentially have it and could spread to others and that will keep us at home,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson. “That will keep us wearing a mask if we are around other people. That doesn’t mean we have it of course. Right now about 25% of the cases that we talk to show no symptoms at the time of their positive test.”

The health department does have a limited supply of at home COVID tests. They do prioritize those based on symptoms, close contact with someone who has COVID, or a few other factors.

A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for people without transportation. Call...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Hall said they have seen the average age of people testing positive continue to drop.

