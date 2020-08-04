Kentucky High School Athletic Association asks that athletics continue next year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Commissioner of Kentucky High School Athletic Association Julian Tackett asked for serious consideration in allowing student sports to continue.

He said that although there is no clear answer during the COVID-19 pandemic, students need athletics to promote better educational outcomes, increase school engagement, have better mental wellbeing, and have more positive interactions with coaches and teammates.

“We continue to look for the best way to return to competition while doing so in a safe manner,” said Julian Tackett, Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. “Our membership is eager to return to competition and help our student-athletes establish some sense of normalcy in their lives. This is a critical time in the lives and development of our student-athletes, whether this is the last time they suit up for their team or if they are hoping to go on to play in college or beyond. From talking with my colleagues, we all understand the significance of providing structure in a time when so much is uncertain. It is also vital that we continue to play our role in the process of helping prepare students, not for the next level of sports, but the next level of life. With that said, we also cannot underestimate the seriousness of this pandemic.”

He mentioned the continuation can be done in a safe way whether it is through virtual workouts or smaller socially distanced group workouts.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.