Kanye West files to get on W.Va. ballot as presidential candidate

Rapper and businessman Kanye West has filed paperwork to become a U.S. presidential candidate in West Virginia.
Rapper and businessman Kanye West has filed paperwork to become a U.S. presidential candidate in West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Rapper and businessman Kanye West filed paperwork to get on the West Virginia ballot as a U.S. presidential candidate.

The West Virginia Secretary of State's office says representatives from the West campaign submitted more than the minimum amount of signatures to get his name on the ballot ahead of the midnight Monday deadline.

County clerks still have to certify all of the names submitted to determine their legitimacy. That process should take seven to 10 days.

As it stands now, West will appear on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

