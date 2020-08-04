Advertisement

Housing Development Alliance pushes Allais Project into next phase

The project is set to provide 15 new homes in downtown Hazard
The Housing Development Alliance pushed the Allais Project into its next phase last week.
The Housing Development Alliance pushed the Allais Project into its next phase last week.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the city of Hazard looks to expand its downtown area, it will have an added boost in the near future.

The Housing Development Alliance announcing phase two of the Allais Project, which includes water line installation as well as groundbreaking for 15 new homes set to be built on the site.

Executive Director Scott McReynolds says the development is the largest for them and perhaps in the city’s history, calling it “great” for both the community as well as the families that plan to live there.

“It will be probably the biggest development in the old part of the city,” McReynolds said. “It’ll be great for both the people that live there and for the whole community.”

Those who wish to potentially buy one of the homes can apply in-person, through the company’s website and Facebook page or by phone at (606) 436-0497.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in the mountains are above 200 cases. Laurel County is closing in on 400 cases since the pandemic started in March.

State

Experts: Obstacles to charging police in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly five months after Breonna Taylor’s death, legal experts say prosecutors may face significant obstacles to bringing charges against the police officers sent to her Louisville home.

Regional

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 112,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 73k

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Letcher Fire & Rescue Ambulance Service receives major upgrade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Tuesday morning the Letcher Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service celebrates a milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Forecast

Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday, stray rain chances possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
That cold front has moved out of here which will bring some nice temperatures into the mountains.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago