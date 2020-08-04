Housing Development Alliance pushes Allais Project into next phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the city of Hazard looks to expand its downtown area, it will have an added boost in the near future.

The Housing Development Alliance announcing phase two of the Allais Project, which includes water line installation as well as groundbreaking for 15 new homes set to be built on the site.

Executive Director Scott McReynolds says the development is the largest for them and perhaps in the city’s history, calling it “great” for both the community as well as the families that plan to live there.

“It will be probably the biggest development in the old part of the city,” McReynolds said. “It’ll be great for both the people that live there and for the whole community.”

Those who wish to potentially buy one of the homes can apply in-person, through the company’s website and Facebook page or by phone at (606) 436-0497.

