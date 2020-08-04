High school golf the lone sport up and running in Kentucky

RAVENNA, Ky. (WYMT) - No kick-offs, goals, sets or kills right now going on in high school athletics. Just tee-offs and birdies.

“Like I said, a lot of people, student-athletes aren’t allowed to get out and play right now,” Rick Benton said, Estill County’s head golf coach. “So we’re very, very grateful that we’re able to be out here.”

Estill County’s girls and boys golf teams are two of many who got back to work during the last week of July.

“Obviously with the stuff going on in the world you can’t really do much right now, but golf - we’re outside and spaced out. It just gives you something to do right now,” Senior Golfer Andrew Elam said.

“It kinda sucks that we don’t get to have as much as we would have, but I’m just glad that we get something, cause if we didn’t, that would’ve been really hard,” Maddi Jo Benton added, a sophomore golfer for the Lady Engineers.

The game provides kids an opportunity to get out of the house and on to the course.

“Just to come out here and have a course so close to home, it’s so fun to just - you know, you know everybody,” Maddi Jo Benton said. “You can come out here and always have someone to play with. It’s just really cool to be able to come over here and just practice all the time.”

Beyond the opportunity to just play golf, the game gives kids a chance to be around their best friends.

“I’m just glad that we’re all close and we can talk to each other when we need help, and we’re always there to help each other whenever we need something,” Maddi Jo Benton said.

It also gives them a chance to compete, especially the Engineers who won the Region 11 title on both the boys and girls side.

“Competition is good, especially when it’s higher teams up there, you know you wanna do better,” Elam. “It makes it a challenge, you know what I mean.”

While the competition is fun and getting a chance to be around their friends is great, safety has become the number one priority to ensure the season continues.

”We have those worries of - we of course don’t want our student-athletes to be sick at all, and we take every precaution necessary to make sure that they’re safe,” Rick Benton said.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.