Advertisement

Health dept. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

MORE: Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,447.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 46.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 31,508 cases and 744 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

State

Gov. Beshear announced 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March.

News

SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020.

Latest News

State

More COVID cases being reported in Kentucky children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Doctor Katrina Hood, with Lexington’s Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, tells us when she first started testing kids for COVID-19 back in May, there were no cases for the first few weeks.

Forecast

Weak front moves through today, brings increased rain chances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it felt a little warmer on Monday than on Sunday, another small shot of cooler air is on the way today, thanks to an approaching system.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 7 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.

Regional

Third person dies from COVID-19-related complications in Mingo County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim tested positive July 21, according to the Mingo County Public Health Department. The two other deaths in the county happened April 15 and June 12.

State

Masks for kids: How to find the right one

Updated: 7 hours ago
Looking for the right mask for a child can be overwhelming because of all of the different types available, like disposable, reusable, and face shield options.

State

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.