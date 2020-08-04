Former El Nopal employee felt ‘disrespected’ by man who refused to wear mask before bloody fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a Shively restaurant between a worker and a customer ended in bloodshed Friday. The server, Mario Murillo, is now without a job and the customer was left injured.

Murillo explained his side of the story to WAVE 3 News on Monday, saying he asked the man to put on a mask as he entered El Nopal Friday. Shortly after, their fight broke out.

“I started punching him until he was on the ground,” Murillo explained. “And I punched him twice when he was on the ground too.”

The former server said signs that read “Face masks are required to enter” are posted on the restaurant’s door, so he feels like there was no reason why the customer didn’t have a mask on to pick up his to-go order. However, Murillo said the altercation had nothing to do with the man not following the rules. He said the man disrespected him and his co-worker, which made his temper flare.

“When the cashier was cashing him out, he pulls out his card and he throws it at her,” Murillo said, adding that he felt threatened after the customer used vulgar language towards him.

A fight broke out at a Mexican restaurant over a face mask, according to witnesses. (Source: WAVE 3 News) ((Source: WAVE 3 News))

“I felt threatened, I really did,” Murillo said. “This guy was big. He’s bigger than me.”

People in the area said they feel like the fight was unnecessary.

“Why not just go ahead and put it on, and not cause trouble? And to have a fight over it, it’s just crazy,” Pat Rodgers, a mask supporter, said.

Shively Police officers responded to the restaurant Friday after the incident but no arrests were made.

