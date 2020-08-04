Experts: Obstacles to charging police in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Nearly five months after Breonna Taylor’s death, legal experts say prosecutors may face significant obstacles to bringing charges against the police officers sent to her Louisville home.

The officers had a warrant and were fired on after breaking down Taylor’s door. Activists, professional athletes and social media stars are pushing for criminal charges while investigators plead for more patience.

Christopher Slobogin is director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt University. He says prosecutors have to figure out if the officers used unreasonable force.

The FBI is also investigating the case for civil rights violations.

