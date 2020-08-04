Advertisement

Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday, stray rain chances possible

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That cold front has moved out of here which will bring some nice temperatures into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We could see a few stray rain chances this evening as that front continues to move out of here. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s overnight with a few clouds. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs remaining on the cooler side once again. Temperatures will get into the lower 80s for highs and lower 60s for lows. We could see some stray rain chances as well, but most should stay on the drier side.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances continue Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs look to get back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

This weekend’s forecast is looking hot and dry! Highs will get back into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend as well. Get out and enjoy it! Just make sure to drink plenty of water and wear lots of sunscreen.

For the new week, it looks like we’ll start to bring back daily rain chances. Highs look to remain on the hot side as well.

