Clusters of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County

Health leaders in Corbin and the Whitley County area are dealing with new cases, contact tracing, and now, mask enforcement.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County health leaders are dealing with multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Health Leaders say a cluster is defined as two or more cases in a single location.

The clusters are tied to a church near the Tennessee border and the sheriff's office.

It is unknown if the three cases tied to the sheriff’s office are law officers, office workers or others who have a business there.

Nine people were involved in the cluster at Saxon Independent Baptist Church. Some of these cases trickled into a youth camp in Tennessee causing another small cluster of cases.

Saxon Independent Baptist Church has gone back to virtual services because of the number of cases.

Health leaders say although all the cases vary, none of them appear to be severely sick.

Due to the increase in cases in the county, Corbin Independent Schools will be providing three different options for the new school year. They also pushed their start date back to September 9th, which is two weeks later than planned.

