Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.
In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, said their cleaning wipes will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

The company dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share.

Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO said it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming cold and flu season.

Demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22%.

