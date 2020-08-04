Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday morning for Rep. Robert Goforth.
The Kentucky representative is accused of domestic assault, terroristic threatening, and strangulation. Just last year, Goforth voted to make strangulation a felony.
The case was waived to a grand jury.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.