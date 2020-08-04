Advertisement

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday morning for Rep. Robert Goforth.

PREVIOUS: Rep. Robert Goforth appears in court for Laurel County hearing

The Kentucky representative is accused of domestic assault, terroristic threatening, and strangulation. Just last year, Goforth voted to make strangulation a felony.

The case was waived to a grand jury.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in the mountains are above 200 cases. Laurel County is closing in on 400 cases since the pandemic started in March.

State

Experts: Obstacles to charging police in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly five months after Breonna Taylor’s death, legal experts say prosecutors may face significant obstacles to bringing charges against the police officers sent to her Louisville home.

Regional

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 112,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 73k

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Housing Development Alliance pushes Allais Project into next phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The project is set to provide 15 new homes in downtown Hazard.

News

Letcher Fire & Rescue Ambulance Service receives major upgrade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Tuesday morning the Letcher Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service celebrates a milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Forecast

Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday, stray rain chances possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
That cold front has moved out of here which will bring some nice temperatures into the mountains.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago