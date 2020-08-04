Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College releases re-opening plan for fall semester

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Alice Lloyd College released their plan to return to in-person classes this fall Tuesday morning.

In a news release, we’re told students can return to campus for a condensed semester starting August 15th. Classes will begin on August 18th and end before Thanksgiving.

As part of the plan, students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings where social distancing is not feasible and practice good hygiene. Classrooms will also be cleaned twice each day.

Campus housing will be open, but overnight visitors are not allowed until further notice. Common spaces inside the buildings will be cleaned often.

Food service will be available and operating hours will be extended to accommodate for busier times of the day to avoid large crowds.

You can find a full copy of the reopening plan at www.alc.edu/covid19.

