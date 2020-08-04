Advertisement

AAC pushes back fall sports competition for Union College

Competition is set to start on September 15. The Bulldogs participate in the AAC in all sports outside of football.
Union College volleyball 2019
Union College volleyball 2019(Union College Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Athletic Conference joined a number of other schools in pushing back their fall sports season. The Council of Presidents decided to move competition for men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer to September 15, 2020.

Union College participates in AAC competition for every sport outside of football.

In addition to pushing back the start date, the AAC also announced that they would play a conference-only schedule in the fall. Outside competition, such as exhibitions or scrimmages, is not permitted until September 15 as well.

The conference will not require COVID-19 for all student-athletes to participate. They will leave it up to each of their institutions to come up with their own testing protocols in congruence with their local and state governments.

Commissioner John Sullivan added, "We want to get our students on campus and settled into the 'new routine' before allowing athletic competition. Delaying competition until Sept. 15 gives us that 'breathing room' to establish new habits to ensure that we do not have an outbreak of COVID-19. From that point on we can complete our conference-only schedule and still finish before Thanksgiving. Pushing soccer and volleyball to the Spring would over-tax our facilities with multiple sports competing for time on a single field or gymnasium. Additionally, our athletic training and sports information staffs would be overwhelmed with trying to accommodate double the normal load of student-athletes and contests. Finally, and most importantly, the academic disruption with games nearly every day is clearly undesirable.

"Since the NAIA has moved the national championships for soccer and volleyball to the spring, our national tournament qualifiers will be able to compete in non-conference contests in the spring, including conference opponents if needed, to prepare for the championships.

“We continue to monitor the federal, state, and local guidelines and policies and remain flexible to make changes as the situation develops. Our goal is to continue to provide a great student-athlete experience while maintaining the highest competitive and safety standards.”

