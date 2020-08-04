8th grader rewrites high school record book, gains attention from college scouts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Cam Roberts is just two tournaments into his 8th grade golf season and already as a long list of college teams interested in him.

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of SEC schools. Kentucky Duke Arizona,” said Roberts.

Due to a new rule, colleges can’t contact a player until their Sophomore season, outside of literature. Teams can contact his coach though who just so happens to be Michael Roberts, his father.

“It is exciting but I don’t want it to be too overwhelming for him either. He still a kid and I want him to enjoy golf and have fun,” said Roberts’ father.

Saturday in the first tournament of the 2020 season for the Pikeville Panthers. Roberts set the school record, shooting a 65 at Stonecrest during the Prestonsburg Invitational.

“I happen to show up when he was on the putting green and his mother told me y’all were at why do you need the last perk and he didn’t really register with me because she said it makes him 7 under. He shot a 65 that’s a school record,” said the coach who had been monitoring his other players on different holes throughout the day.

Cam, who had no clue how close to the record he was, learned the news from his mom and dad as he stepped off the green.

“I was like wow I didn’t even know. There’s been a lot of great players to go through Pikeville. Grover Justice Will Branam and it just means a lot to me,” said Cam Roberts.

How did all the buzz start?

“My Papaw took me to the golf course for the first time and I fell in love with it. I was probably 10 years old, 11 years old,” said Roberts.

From there, Cam seems to always have a club in his hand, perfecting his craft and swing.

“Cam had played, and I lost count but I quit counting at 37 days in a row,” said his father.

While the score in the record book has his Individual name on it, Roberts credits his teammates for the success as well, pushing him his first two seasons at the high school level and always being there for support.

Roberts back Saturday’s performance up with a win Monday in the Ashland Invitational, shooting a 69.

The team is back in action Wednesday in Lexington.

