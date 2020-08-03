Gov. Beshear announced 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here.

The governor announced 323 new cases and two new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 31,508 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 744.

8,335 people have recovered from the virus.

642,577 Kentuckians have received tests.

12 of the 323 new cases were kids under the age of five. Two of which were three-months-old.

The governor brought up the fact that we had a tough month in July and August will likely be tough, as well. “July was the toughest month, with the largest number yet of overall positive cases. Unfortunately, that will have negative ramifications for August,” the Governor said. “We find we often lose Kentuckians several weeks after they test positive. That means we are likely to have a larger number of deaths in August.”

He also reiterated the importance of wearing a mask. “We know that if we can get the majority of Kentuckians to wear a mask when you go in public, we can make a major difference,” Gov. Beshear said. “If we want to get our kids back in school, reopen our economy, keep each other safe and get to a new normal, we need every Kentuckian to wear a mask or facial covering. It’s that simple.”

He brought up the increase in children with the virus and how wearing a mask is important for them. “Again, there are lots of different reasons to wear a mask,” the Governor said. “So how about wearing a mask for those two 3-month-olds or any of those children under 5.”

The governor then asked that everyone gets a test from one of the many testing sites. “We have more than 225 locations right now where you can get a COVID-19 test,” the Governor said. “Every region of the state has at least 29 options on where to get tested. If you haven’t had a test in the past two weeks, please go get one.”

