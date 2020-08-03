Advertisement

VDH: 21 new cases, one new hospitalization in Southwest Virginia on Monday

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 89,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 93,106.

VDH officials said there have been 2,108 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, the department reported 7,970 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

In the WYMT coverage area, 21 new cases were reported, with the most in Wise County. One person was hospitalized in Dickenson County on Monday.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Buchanan County – 72 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 29 cases / 3 hospitalizations (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 100 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Norton – 13 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 94 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (10 new cases)

