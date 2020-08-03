Advertisement

UK begins on-campus COVID testing for campus community

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has begun testing 30,000 students for COVID-19.

It’s part of the school’s reopening plan.

The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus. The one at Kroger Field is the only drive-up site.

In addition to the test, students also get a kit with a mask, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and a thermometer.

They will need the thermometer once school starts because they will be expected to do a self-assessment every day before they head out to class.

Some of the students out at the Kroger Field site Monday told us the school has also given them a lot of options for taking classes online.

We have heard from at least one UK parent who told us they were very concerned about students going back to class because infection numbers are still going up.

MORE: UK getting ready for students to return to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe told us they’re trying to find the balance between keeping students safe and letting them get back to class.

“What we’ve done is, we’ve reduced class sizes and we’ve done some virtual classes as well,” Chief Monroe said. “So, that way the students are able to have a choice. But it also helps us balance the amount of people in a classroom. And that helps the environment of learning.”

Monroe told us they expect a certain amount of positive tests. The university has set up living quarters for students who have to quarantine as school starts.

The university has also set up a new medical team that will work with students who test positive to help them with their care while they recover.

