Three people charged after drug investigation in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were charged in a Pulaski County drug investigation.

Deputies say they stopped Joshua Akin Sunday Sunday night. They say he left a known drug house.

A K9 helped investigators find bags of drugs in the car.

Akins is charged with drug trafficking and having drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also searched the home after midnight. They found Dwayne Ballou and James Huesman there along with drugs.

Ballou and Huseman are also charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

