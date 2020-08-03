Advertisement

Teen injured in skateboarding accident to be released from hospital

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -The first few days after Eli Harrison was injured in a skateboard accident were very critical, however almost a month later, and Eli is set to be released from the hospital.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to celebrate Eli’s recovery and pray for continued success as he heads to rehab in Louisville for more physical therapy before coming home.

Eli suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident and required brain surgery, in recent weeks he has been able to walk, talk, and eat on his own.

“The fear of losing your child was very real and overwhelming for us,” said Eli’s dad, Gary. “To go from there, to see him walk out the door for a bit and see everybody cheer for him was overwhelming.”

For several weeks, friends and family have met every Thursday and Sunday evening to pray for Eli. They say they plan to continue the prayers in Ashland until he comes home.

Gary says doctors estimate Eli will need 4 to 6 weeks of rehab, but because of how well he has progressed, it may not be as long.

The family says they have been overwhelmed by support from total strangers who saw Eli’s story, and they are very thankful.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses. To donate, click here.

