Study: College students should be tested for COVID-19 every few days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A new study out of Yale could have a serious impact on the upcoming college semester.

Researchers say it’ll take a lot more than health screenings to prevent outbreaks on campuses.

According to television station WAVE, scientists say students should be tested for the virus every two to three days along with complying with protocols on mask-wearing and social distancing.

The report’s main conclusion is that lower accuracy, more frequent testing is better than high-accuracy testing done less often.

According to the New York Times, more than 270 colleges are already managing outbreaks on their campuses.

