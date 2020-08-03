Advertisement

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.
Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.(Source: USDA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, few rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
We will see comfortable conditions continue throughout a good portion of the workweek!

National

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National

Deputy offers pinky-swear to suicidal teen

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

Latest News

National Politics

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department’s top independent watchdog earlier this year.

National

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ from digital sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grandmother of two Hazelwood Elementary students are asking for the school to remove the “Black Lives Matter” font from the school’s digital marquee sign.

National Politics

Trump fires TVA chair, cites high pay, hiring of foreign workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing chair Skip Thompson and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

National

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove 'Black Lives Matter' from digital sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The grandmother of Kentucky elementary school students wants the school to remove "Black Lives Matter" from a digital sign.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”