Probe of Kentucky barbecue cook’s fatal shooting completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - State officials say the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Louisville barbecue cook has been completed and handed over to prosecutors.

Kentucky State Police investigators turned over the findings in the David McAtee shooting to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Louisville for review.

J. Michael Brown, with the secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet, made the announcement Monday. Brown has said bullet evidence showed McAtee was shot at his eatery by a National Guard member on May 31.

There were two guard members in the area and Brown says investigators could not determine which one fired the fatal bullet.

