Perry County Community Foundation providing city funding through grants

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the city of Hazard unveiling new plans to expand business downtown, locals are chipping in to make that happen.

The Perry County Community Foundation is supplying $20,000 in grants for the city to use in an effort to restore downtown’s once lively atmosphere. Plans include additional parking and a desire for more restaurants and shopping outlets.

Co-chair Wanda Brown remembers the days when Hazard was a weekend metropolis and she says that goal for these grants is to get it back to that.

“I remember what downtown Hazard used to be like when I was growing up,” Brown said. “On Saturdays, it was an event to go downtown and shop and eat.”

Brown also says that those who wish to donate to the Perry County Community Foundation can do so at any time either by either going online or visiting the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky in person.

