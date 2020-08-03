Advertisement

Missing 18-year-old found alive in Wash. woods after 9 days of searching

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing and ended up in a Washington state forest survived for nine days by drinking water from a stream and eating berries.

Gia Fuda, 18, was found Saturday, conscious and alert, climbing a ravine deep in the woods near Skykomish, Washington. The young woman disappeared July 24. Her car was located on the side of the highway out of gas.

“It’s a miracle. God blessed this family today,” said family friend Jeff White. “This was the last day of the search, and we were concerned that we weren’t going to find her and we were going to leave these mountains without her.”

Gia Fuda, 18, is doing well and recovering after rescuers found her alive deep in the woods near Skynomish, Washington.
Gia Fuda, 18, is doing well and recovering after rescuers found her alive deep in the woods near Skynomish, Washington.(Source: Fuda Family/KOMO/CNN)

Fuda’s family says she is doing well and recovering after spending the night at a local hospital.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a stream, and a family friend says she ate berries in the area.

Search and rescue crews from multiple counties covered hundreds of miles in the effort to track her down. Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, searchers spotted a notebook then clothing along the side of a creek about three miles from where Fuda’s car had been found.

Keeping along the creek, they finally came across Fuda.

KCSO Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the 18-year-old walked away from her car, possibly to look for help because the area where her car broke down is a “dead zone” for cell phone service. At some point, for reasons unknown, she went into the woods, and Abbott says it’s likely she got lost there.

“It’s very possible she could’ve just got turned around when she was trying to walk to get gas. We don’t know why she was up there yet at this point,” he said.

For King County, it’s the second-longest search that ended with the person being found alive. For Fuda’s loved ones, it’s a weight off their shoulders.

"We just thought it was the final trip and that the family wasn't going to have closure," White said.

The sheriff’s office says the best thing to do if you find yourself out of gas in a remote area is to put your hood up on your car and wait for help.

Copyright 2020 KOMO, King County Sheriff’s Office, Fuda Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Many of the companies that have filed for Chapter 11 in recent weeks were already struggling, but the forced closure of non-essential stores in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushed them to the brink.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences.

National

Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids’ case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida as officials kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus.

News

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

Latest News

News

Update: Police find missing Knox County woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

News

Laurel County Woman killed while crossing road

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman has died after a collision along US 25 near the intersection of Fariston Road early Saturday morning.

Forecast

Cooler start to the first full week of August, scattered chances return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to a new week and a new month. Our cooler conditions will continue for a couple of more days, but the heat is not far away.

News

‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.

News

With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.