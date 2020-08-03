Advertisement

Logan holds COVID testing after spike in cases

EMS workers assist with Logan County COVID testing.
EMS workers assist with Logan County COVID testing.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Logan County held COVID testing in response to a rise in cases over the past few weeks.

“Before the middle of June or the end of June we were getting one or two a week and now its upwards of seven to ten a day,” said Steve Browning, administrator at the Logan County Health Department..

Browning said seven to ten new cases a day in Logan is a big spike because Logan is a small community.

Browning said recent church and hospital outbreaks in the county began with travel spread and now the county is seeing community spread.

Laila Williams showed up at the Logan County COVID testing event she said to protect herself and those she loves.

“It hurts me because I know a lot of the people and some of them are my family,” said Williams.

Williams said she gets tested each week Logan holds free testing because she works at Walmart.

“I don’t know if I’m exposed and if I have it so I’m taking my own precautions helps those around me because I don’t know their situation, if they are high risk for it,” said Williams.

Williams is one of many Browning said showed up because their family or someone they know has COVID.

The Logan Health Department administered 372 tests. Browning said they expect about 20 positives out of the lab results hoping to catch symptomatic and asymptomatic cases early.

"The earlier we can catch that the less people are going to come in contact with and it would really slow that down to a manageable number," said Browning.

He said the ultimate goal is to stop COVID in its tracks and to slow spread into next month.

For Williams, that means she will keep coming back.

"I take opportunities like this to get tested even if it is week after week back to back," said Williams.

The test results from the testing event should show in Logan County’s COVID numbers as the results come back.

