Local vendor sees impact from festival cancellations, remains positive

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Tibbs’ Trading Company connects people with their heritage.

“They would get a box from Ireland from Mr. Tibbs with a letter inside of it that talks about his journey there it talks about the traditions and the holidays that they have,” said owner, Ruthie Caldwell.

The heritage boxes teach people about their heritage through storytelling by using food and toys that families can play with together.

“They get to taste something from the lowest times when people were really poor, the high times, the traditional foods, the challenging foods that you’re not even sure you want to try it, but hey it actually is pretty good,” said Ruthie Caldwell.

As the company buys food and boxes, the costs add up. This is why the Caldwell’s have been vendors at multiple festivals for one year to invest money back into the heritage boxes.

“It is on our mind pretty constantly, just cause you always have that initial investment like sometimes you have to buy equipment, in our case equipment, some people already have everything they need, for us, it’s like every time we go to the next level it’s like oh, we just recently bought a new drink machine,” said Timothy Caldwell.

The company was hoping to get community support at Hillbilly Days but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We were estimating that we would be able to make thousands of dollars over the course and that would be the real pedestal to get into doing the heritage boxes, which is what we really want to do, I mean the booth, we’ll probably keep it going because that was just a means to an end,” added Timothy Caldwell.

The husband and wife duo has received support from organizations like the Backroads of Appalachia.

“They have liked saved our business because all these other festivals were completely canceled or moved so far that it didn’t even matter to help us but they have invited us to a lot of different events,” said Ruthie Caldwell.

The couple stays positive through faith and family.

“The essential things which is our families and those that we care about the most, and I think that is a big part of what has seen us through,” said Timothy Caldwell.

The company plans to release its Appalachian Heritage Box in September.

Come get your Pineapple Paradise! We're all set up in Lynch for the clean and crazy glo run. We'll be selling today Aug 1 from 3 to 8.

Posted by Mr. Tibbs' Trading Company on Saturday, August 1, 2020

