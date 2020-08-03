Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Johnson County Health Department is warning those who attended the Calvary Church of God from July 19-26 you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department is asking you to quarantine until August 8 and monitor for symptoms.

The Whitley County Health Department is warning those who visited the Whitley County’s Sherrif’s Office at 200 Main Street #4 in Williamsburg on Monday, July 27 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. This warning does not apply to those who only visited other offices at the courthouse. The health department says if you believe you were potentially exposed at this location to contact the health department by calling 606-549-3380.

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases with one of those being a child. Health officials say one of the positive cases is an employee at Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Barbourville. If you attend the restaurant on July 30, July 21 or August 2 you should monitor for symptoms. The employee who tested positive and those who can into contact with that employee are in quarantine.

The Whitley County Health Department also announced nine new cases Monday afternoon. Two positive results from this weekend and seven from Monday. This brings the county total to 135.

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one probable case Monday. New cases include a 44-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old female from Knott County. A 34-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, and a 65-year-old male from Leslie County. A 25-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, and a 55-year-old male from Letcher County. A 37-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 60-year-old female, and a 66-year-old female from Perry County. KRDHD also announced 13 more recoveries Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced two new cases and five recovered cases in Clay County. Out of the 56 active cases in Clay County, two are in the hospital. In Jackson County, there are three new cases, one probable case and five recovered cases. Two are in the hospital in Jackson County. CVDHD reports one new case in Rockcastle County.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases Monday bringing the county total to 280. 85 cases are active and 195 have recovered. Nine are hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases from Saturday through Monday. They also reported two recoveries Monday. The health department reported eight cases Saturday, zero cases Sunday, and seven cases Monday.

