Kentucky teacher urges parents to be more involved in virtual learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has kept children out of school and on the computer.

Experts say there have been challenges to online learning, but teachers are noticing the benefits.

Sarah Blades is a middle school social studies teacher. She says during NTI (non-traditional instruction) she often got calls from parents. Some reporting problems with logging on, others wanting to know if their children were completing the right assignments.

Virtual learning brings many challenges, but teachers say there are some benefits. I talked to one Fayette County teacher who’s seeing parents more involved in their children’s learning. Tune in at 4:30 and 5:30 to find out more. pic.twitter.com/dtM15aKJLR — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 3, 2020

She says a few parents were even in the same room as their child and assisted with classwork.

“I saw a lot of parents trying to help, but I also saw older siblings trying to help younger siblings understand problems especially when we were teaching math,” Blades said.

Blades says virtual learning has strengthened the relationship between parents and teachers. One parent earning a GED even asked Blades for help with coursework.

“The history, the dates, the remembering and some math. Just working on the basic remembering of how to do those principles,” Blades said. “I tutor for high school anyway, so it was kind of a natural transition for me. I’ll be honest, just being asked was such an honor.”

Teachers say when parents and families get involved in a child’s education, that child performs so much better in school. That’s why they’re urging parents to stay involved in their child’s learning throughout this whole NTI process.

Teachers say be sure to check in with them periodically to track your child’s progress.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.