Advertisement

Goodwill, Anthem partner to create new training program in Pikeville

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two large Kentucky employers are teaming up to bring a new job-readiness training program to Eastern Kentucky.

On Monday, officials with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a partnership to launch the Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Every Day, or RISE, program in Pikeville.

A news release states the program will connect low-income individuals with resources to find jobs and keep them.

Some of the services provided by the program include consumer, digital and financial literacy, mock interviewing and resume writing.

Each RISE-Pikeville participant must be Medicaid eligible, transitioning from the justice system and/or have a history of substance abuse.

Those eligible must also complete Goodwill Soft Skills Academy training prior to being selected by a Goodwill staff member for the cohort.

For more information about the program, email dennis.ritchie@goodwillky.org.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, few rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
We will see comfortable conditions continue throughout a good portion of the workweek!

News

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

News

With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.

News

‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the first full week of August, scattered chances return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to a new week and a new month. Our cooler conditions will continue for a couple of more days, but the heat is not far away.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.

Regional

Logan holds COVID testing after spike in cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"Before the middle of June or the end of June we were getting one or two a week and now its upwards of seven to ten a day," said Browning.

Regional

VDH: 21 new cases, one new hospitalization in Southwest Virginia on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Virginia Department of Health reported 89,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

State

Health dept. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 145 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

News

Update: Police find missing Knox County woman

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.