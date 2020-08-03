Goodwill, Anthem partner to create new training program in Pikeville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two large Kentucky employers are teaming up to bring a new job-readiness training program to Eastern Kentucky.

On Monday, officials with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a partnership to launch the Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Every Day, or RISE, program in Pikeville.

A news release states the program will connect low-income individuals with resources to find jobs and keep them.

Some of the services provided by the program include consumer, digital and financial literacy, mock interviewing and resume writing.

Each RISE-Pikeville participant must be Medicaid eligible, transitioning from the justice system and/or have a history of substance abuse.

Those eligible must also complete Goodwill Soft Skills Academy training prior to being selected by a Goodwill staff member for the cohort.

For more information about the program, email dennis.ritchie@goodwillky.org.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.