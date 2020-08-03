Advertisement

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help after crash on I-64

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A person trying to help after a crash on Interstate 64 in Montgomery County has been killed.

The initial single-vehicle crash happened early Monday morning around the 108-mile marker, between Mt. Sterling and Winchester.

According to the sheriff’s office, an eastbound car went off the road and hit a rock embankment. The car ended up coming to a stop in the middle of the two eastbound lanes.

We’re told the driver then got out and stood in the median.

Several good Samaritans stopped to help him.

The sheriff’s office says another car, swerving to avoid the initial crash, hit all five people in the median.

One of the good Samaritans was killed and the driver of the first crash was taken to UK Hospital. He is in critical condition.

The other three good Samaritans were also taken to the hospital. Two were released, but the other is still at UK Hospital and that person’s condition is unknown.

The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office says there will be no charges at this time. The sheriff’s office also notes that everyone involved was an adult.

The crash had traffic blocked on Interstate 64 in Montgomery County for several hours while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

***UPDATE*** Roadway opened I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due...

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - Kentucky on Monday, August 3, 2020

