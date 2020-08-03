Advertisement

Education, workforce leaders push to close Kentucky’s digital divide

More than 186,000 students in Kentucky do not have adequate devices at home and they lack reliable high-speed internet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
More than 186,000 students in Kentucky do not have adequate devices at home and they lack reliable high-speed internet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE3 News)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky education and economic development leaders met on Monday to improve efforts on how to close the state’s digital divide.

The United States Senate will consider putting funds into the cause in the next stimulus.

The money could be used to improve students’ ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery.

According to a recent report from Common Sense Media, more than 186,000 students in Kentucky do not have adequate devices at home and they lack reliable high-speed internet.

Without such access to the internet, it would be nearly impossible for those students affected to join their online classes and complete assignments as online instruction across Kentucky is slated to resume in late August.

“If we can’t do something to ensure that they have comparable access,” former Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Wayne Lewis said. “That they have access to the learning through the world wide web that their peers have in more urban and suburban regions. We face the very real possibility that the gaps that we have seen for the past few generations will only grow larger and larger.”

Workforce leaders said investments in high-speed internet and laptops would also help the state’s economy. It would give parents the opportunity to search and apply for new jobs online, submit forms for government assistance and receive online training.

“We’re all struggling to adapt to it,” President of the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, Peter Hille said. “There’s a learning curve for all of us, but it is one we have to embrace.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

News

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
In this week’s episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with the Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department Scott Lockard.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March.

State

Kentucky calls on young people to help with poll worker shortage in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky's Secretary of State is calling on young people to volunteer as poll workers during the November general election to help increase polling locations.

Latest News

News

Three people charged after drug investigation in Pulaski County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Deputies say they stopped Joshua Akin Sunday night and found drugs in the car.

News

SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020.

State

Probe of Kentucky barbecue cook’s fatal shooting completed

Updated: 1 hours ago
State officials say the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Louisville barbecue cook has been completed and handed over to prosecutors.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Cameron Goble

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cameron was a senior at Prestonsburg High School.

News

Internet Connectivity: A problem Eastern Kentucky is turning into a solution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
People working from home and students switching to remote learning which has led to highlighting the lack of internet access not only in rural areas but across the country.