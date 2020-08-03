Advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson becomes part owner of XFL

Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An investment group including actor Dwayne Johnson agreed to purchase the XFL, the football league formerly owned by Johnson’s old boss, WWE’s Vince McMahon.

ESPN reported the investors purchased it out of bankruptcy for $15 million. The eight-team XFL shut down in April after playing five weeks of games, at least in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson tweeted the ownership team also includes his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as RedBird Capital Partners.

“With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand,” he said on Twitter. “Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle”

It was the second attempt by McMahon to bring another gridiron league to life. It also shut down after one full season in 2001.

Johnson, known as “The Rock” in his WWF/E days, was one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling in the ’90s and ’00s before becoming one of Hollywood’s top film and TV stars.

In addition to the WWE connection, the move is a return to football for the actor. He played on the national championship University of Miami team in 1991 and had a brief stint with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, few rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
We will see comfortable conditions continue throughout a good portion of the workweek!

National

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National

Deputy offers pinky-swear to suicidal teen

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

Latest News

National Politics

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department’s top independent watchdog earlier this year.

National

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ from digital sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grandmother of two Hazelwood Elementary students are asking for the school to remove the “Black Lives Matter” font from the school’s digital marquee sign.

National Politics

Trump fires Tennessee Valley Authority chair, cites high pay, hiring of foreign workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing chair Skip Thompson and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

National

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove 'Black Lives Matter' from digital sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The grandmother of Kentucky elementary school students wants the school to remove "Black Lives Matter" from a digital sign.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”