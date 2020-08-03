Cooler start to the first full week of August, scattered chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to a new week and a new month. Our cooler conditions will continue for a couple of more days, but the heat is not far away.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start Monday with some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in quite some time. Most locations will begin the day in the low 60s. Sun and clouds will highlight the forecast, but as we head deeper into the afternoon, some scattered rain chances will drift across the region. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Our lower dewpoints will continue for a little warmer, so enjoy that.

Tonight, after a stray chance early, skies stay partly cloudy throughout the evening. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday feature a similar forecast to Monday, but one thing you’ll notice as we head toward mid to late week is a slow uptick in temperatures and humidity levels. By the time we get to the end of the week, highs will be back into the upper 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s through Friday.

Enjoy the milder conditions!

