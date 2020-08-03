Advertisement

Comfortable temperatures continue, few rain chances Tuesday

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see comfortable conditions continue throughout a good portion of the workweek!

Tonight and Tomorrow

The humidity and temperatures have been very comfortable today and that will continue tonight and Tuesday. We could see a few stray rain chances this evening, but most of us should be on the dry side. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front moves in Tuesday bringing in just a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. This cold front will continue to provide us with those comfortable conditions!

Extended Forecast

A few stray rain chances are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will also remain in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days.

We’ll start to warm up Friday and into the weekend. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We look to remain dry Friday and Saturday with a few scattered rain chances returning by Sunday.

Enjoy the nice weather this week!

