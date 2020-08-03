Advertisement

An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
(CNN) -A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.

Meena Kumar at nine months old was found abandoned in a basket in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, Meena was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San Jose, California.

Meena said she first heard of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue from a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from the rescue. The neighbor shared stories of how senior dogs are often left behind in shelters.

According to the rescue, it gives senior dogs a “second chance at life,” and rescues about 1,000 dogs per year and runs mostly with the help of volunteers.

“More people should adopt senior dogs,” says Meena. “They give you the same unconditional love as any other dog.”

Meena said she wanted to help find the dogs a loving home they deserve. The problem was, she had to be 17-years-old to volunteer at the rescue and she was only 12.

She began pet sitting in her own home for her neighbors and school friends with the goal of supporting Muttville. “You are never too young to start a business,” said Meena.

Meena managed to raise $7,000 for Muttville after rates of $35 per day and several years of hard work. The number doubled to $14,000 thanks to a matching donation program with Intel, where her father works.

Meena said she plans to continue working with Muttville and hopes that more people will adopt older mutts from shelters during the pandemic.

