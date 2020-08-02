With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

A Blessing Box is full of nonperishable food items like cereal and canned goods. Community members can also find items like shampoo and other hygiene products.

“We normally have more increase visitation in the wintertime, when it’s cold outside people can’t go outside or they don’t have transportation so they can’t walk to get where they need,” said Weekend Meals Coordinator, Ashley Bledsoe.

With Love from Harlan has seen an increase of need from the community since April.

“People have been looking for more items to make meals now since everybody’s in together,” added Bledsoe.

Bledsoe said as some grocery store shelves sit empty, that can make it more difficult for people to find canned goods.

“There’s no soup like there’s certain items they’re not able to get, and so if you have the transportation to get there but your store isn’t stocked then how are you supposed to fill your own pantry,” added Bledsoe.

The organization serves weekend meals to the community. Some people might be scared to get those meals in fear of catching COVID-19, so they turn more to the Blessing Boxes.

“We always wear masks and gloves and bag the meals so that there is no contamination,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe said some people may use the Blessing Boxes because they do not want people to know they need help With Love from Harlan welcomes everyone.

“We’re not going to begrudge you a meal, everybody deserves to be fed, that is one of the human needs that we have,” added Bledsoe.

The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.

“We are humbled and blessed to be able to fill those needs,” said Bledsoe.

Serving meals from 2:00pm-3:00pm or until we run out. Everyone welcome. Thank you Joyce Cheng for cooking the meals for today. Thanks be to God. #Belovebehopebelight #serveothers #loveyourneighbor Posted by With Love from Harlan on Sunday, August 2, 2020

