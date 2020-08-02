Advertisement

Williamson woman receives unordered package

Williamson Police Department secures package for testing.
Williamson Police Department secures package for testing.(Kim Rafferty)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A concerning trend nationwide, reports of packages being sent to homes that were not expecting them.

Irene Jackson out of Williamson in Mingo County was concerned after she received one of those suspicious packages.

Jackson ordered a ring online. She was surprised when two packages came in the mail, she only ordered one.

"You couldn't tell the envelopes apart because they were both white envelopes," said Jackson.

Irene opened both packages, she could not tell the difference at first.

"One said it was from Wish and the other said it was from Shanghai," said Jackson.

Jackson assumed she ordered something she may have forgotten about. When she opened the second package, she pulled out white socks coated in white powder.

“That really scared me because if that powder is something what if a kids got a hold of it or something,” said Jackson.

Concerned, she contacted the Williamson Police Department.

Doug Goolsby is the emergency management director for Mingo County. He said Jackson did the right thing.

Williamson responders secured it for testing and contacted the U.S postal inspectors, the Mingo County Health Department and others.

"If you don't know exactly what it is you want to take every precaution," said Goolsby.

Jackson’s unordered package is one of a few reported out of Mingo County. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, some residents in the county received unsolicited seeds.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone that receives unordered packages of seeds to contact the USDA’s office.

WSAZ reported earlier this week of similar unsolicited packages delivered to residents out of Martin County, Kentucky.

The Better Business Bureau reported similar cases across the nation calling the scam ‘brushing’. Better business bureau officials said the scam happens when small unordered packages such as seeds, socks, or face masks are sent from third parties after someone purchases something online.

“What happens is overseas con artists send you merchandise,” Dick Eppstein, president of the Better Business Bureau Northwest and West Central Ohio and Southeast Michigan, told WSAZ Wednesday about the case out of Martin, Kentucky. “Sometimes they order things from Amazon, and it just arrives. You didn’t pay for it. You didn’t order it.”

Eppstein said this scam gives the illusion a business is credible by finding a person’s name and address online, sending the product to them, and writing a review using their name.

The Better Business Bureau advises you to change any personal information associated with the online account if you receive an unordered package.

Jackson said nonetheless having the package removed from her home makes her feel safer.

"Now she's got more comfort and everybody's got more comfort hopefully its nothing," said Goolsby.

Goolsby if something looks suspicious about a package, don’t open it and

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Logan County will hold free COVID-19 testing Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30.

Regional

CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked back to a California onion company.

Forecast

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.

News

Backroads of Appalachia hosts Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Saturday, the organization hosted the Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run to support those celebrating addiction recovery.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 18 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

News

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new restaurant just opened in Elkhorn City.

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.