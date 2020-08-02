West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - On Saturday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice directed the state’s Health and Human Resources and National Guard to monitor rising cases at Raleigh County’s Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Logan County’s Logan General Hospital and to “assist where needed” according to a news release from the West Virginia DHHR.

The DHHR will be working with local health departments to assist the two hospitals with contact tracing.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch has been in contact with the chief executive officers of both hospitals on a regular basis.

Justice also directed the National Guard and DHHR’s Health Command to coordinate with Logan and Beckley-Raleigh’s health department and emergency management directors to hold two free COVID-19 testing events.

Logan County’s testing will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30 in Logan.

Testing will also be held at Beckley ARH Southern Clinic on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

