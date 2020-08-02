Advertisement

West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

(AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - On Saturday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice directed the state’s Health and Human Resources and National Guard to monitor rising cases at Raleigh County’s Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Logan County’s Logan General Hospital and to “assist where needed” according to a news release from the West Virginia DHHR.

The DHHR will be working with local health departments to assist the two hospitals with contact tracing.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch has been in contact with the chief executive officers of both hospitals on a regular basis.

Justice also directed the National Guard and DHHR’s Health Command to coordinate with Logan and Beckley-Raleigh’s health department and emergency management directors to hold two free COVID-19 testing events.

Logan County’s testing will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30 in Logan.

Testing will also be held at Beckley ARH Southern Clinic on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked back to a California onion company.

Forecast

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.

Regional

Williamson woman receives unordered package

Updated: 12 hours ago
Irene Jackson said when she opened it, an unknown white powder fell out.

News

Backroads of Appalachia hosts Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Saturday, the organization hosted the Clean and Crazy 5K Glow Run to support those celebrating addiction recovery.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtor talks about battling COVID-19 for nearly one month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Geoff Brewer told a group of fellow real estate agents at a convention about his illness, and now, his whole community.

News

City of Corbin assisting local restaurants with ‘A Picnic on Main’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials try to stem the financial impact that restrictions have had on local business.

News

Kansas girl hears world around her for first time

Updated: 18 hours ago
Studies show children who receive cochlear implants at a younger age are may have speech and language skills develop at rates more comparable to their peers.

News

Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.

News

‘Come and eat': New restaurant in Pike County opens its barn doors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A new restaurant just opened in Elkhorn City.

News

Gov. Beshear: 572 new cases, 5 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 30,723 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 740 and at least 8,135 people have recovered from the virus.