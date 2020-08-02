Advertisement

Pikeville author draws inspiration from pet dog

A Pike County author's new children's series draws inspiration from an unlikely source
Katey Coleman's dog, Gatlin (pictured above) is the source of inspiration for her new children's series.
Katey Coleman's dog, Gatlin (pictured above) is the source of inspiration for her new children's series.(Courtesy of Katey Coleman)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the pandemic, a local author in Pikeville is not letting that deter her from chasing her dreams.

The first installment in Katie Coleman’s series, “The Mini Adventures of Gatlin,” hit shelves back in March, but the impact of its vivid storytelling and colorful illustrations continues to thrive - in fact, many outlets that carry the novella are now sold out.

Entitled “Mommy Gets a Job,” Coleman’s first book attempts to convey the meaning behind the act of mothers leaving their children or pets for brief periods of time to help the family in earning a living.

She hopes to accomplish that with each upcoming installment, providing a moral lesson for readers while telling an entertaining story.

“I wanted every book to have, like a moral and underlying theme,” Coleman said.

Coleman says that she hopes to have the next title out at the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.

News

‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

News

Pikeville Children's Book - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harlan Blessing Boxes - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Beautifying Harlan - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

News

Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

Regional

West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Logan County will hold free COVID-19 testing Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30.

Regional

CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

Updated: 13 hours ago
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked back to a California onion company.

Forecast

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.