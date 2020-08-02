Pikeville author draws inspiration from pet dog

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the pandemic, a local author in Pikeville is not letting that deter her from chasing her dreams.

The first installment in Katie Coleman’s series, “The Mini Adventures of Gatlin,” hit shelves back in March, but the impact of its vivid storytelling and colorful illustrations continues to thrive - in fact, many outlets that carry the novella are now sold out.

Entitled “Mommy Gets a Job,” Coleman’s first book attempts to convey the meaning behind the act of mothers leaving their children or pets for brief periods of time to help the family in earning a living.

She hopes to accomplish that with each upcoming installment, providing a moral lesson for readers while telling an entertaining story.

“I wanted every book to have, like a moral and underlying theme,” Coleman said.

Coleman says that she hopes to have the next title out at the end of the month.

