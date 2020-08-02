Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

The Sheriff says Britaney Carnes hasn't been seen since Thursday night.
The Sheriff says Britaney Carnes hasn't been seen since Thursday night.(WKYT/Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – ***Update*** The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Carnes has returned home and is safe.

The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Britaney Carnes (Miller,) has been missing since Thursday night.

She was last seen in Barbourville.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call (606) 546-3181.

