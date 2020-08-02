Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – ***Update*** The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Carnes has returned home and is safe.

The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Britaney Carnes (Miller,) has been missing since Thursday night.

She was last seen in Barbourville.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call (606) 546-3181.

