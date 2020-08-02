Advertisement

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed more than 23 square miles of dry brush and timber. There’s zero containment.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up Florida coast

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

National

Isaias threatens entire East coast

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias churns along Florida's east coast

National

Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump plans to take action on what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

National

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
Many restaurants that got coronavirus relief loans have spent the money and now find themselves in the same precarious position as in the pandemic’s early days.

National

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

Latest News

National

Isaias rides Florida's coast amid COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias to ride Florida's east coast, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

News

With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.

News

‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

National

US entering new phase of COVID-19 fight?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dr. Birx suggests that U.S. is in a new phase of the COVID-19 battle.

News

Pikeville Children's Book - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harlan Blessing Boxes - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago