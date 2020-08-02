Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during the month of July.

A Facebook post from the health department says there were a total of 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 released during July. That brings the total of Lexington cases up to 3,255.

In all, from March 8 (the date of the first case in Fayette County,) through June 30, 1,553 cases were reported.

“If you look at June, that was higher than the months before it combined,” Kevin Hall with LFCHD said. “We’ve more than doubled what was in June.”

July also brought 17 deaths tied to COVID-19. Lexington has had 46 deaths total during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city’s highest one-day totals were also all in July, with two-thirds of the month seeing increases of 46 or more cases.

Hall said if the trend continues into the next month, August would have more than 3,000 cases alone, bringing the city’s total to more than 6,000.

“We can’t get to that point,” Hall said. “We don’t want to be at that point, but it is spreading.”

Through contact tracing, Hall said they’ve detected one of the major driving forces spreading the virus has been travel, people going on vacation to hot spots, and coming back into the city.

Now heading into August, health officials worry that students moving back onto college campuses might exacerbate the problem.

“Fortunately, schools have come up with ways to screen on-campus students so hopefully that will go a long way toward reducing the spread,” Hall said. “But, until people wear their masks, stay home unless it’s necessary to get out, and stay six feet apart from other people that don’t live in your household, if people don’t start doing these things, it’s not going to end and we can’t get this under control.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.