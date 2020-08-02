Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.
Greenup County, Kentucky is reporting their first COVID related death.
Greenup County, Kentucky is reporting their first COVID related death.(AP images)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 463 new cases and two new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 742.

Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“This is a pivotal time for Kentuckians. Tomorrow, we begin a new week in a new month, a month in which we will implement Healthy At School guidelines as students and teachers return to classrooms,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

Locally, the Bell County Health Department reported five new cases Sunday, bringing their total to 276 cases. The Harlan County Health Department announced six new cases Sunday, with 228 total cases in the county. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley added that the county has 176 total recoveries, with seven still in the hospital. The Pike County Health Department announced seven new cases Sunday for a total of 240 there. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also announced eight new cases in Pulaski County, for a total of 298 cases; and two new cases in Wayne County, for a total of 57 cases.

Kentucky Numbers 8/2
Kentucky Numbers 8/2(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With Love from Harlan sees increase in Blessing Box usage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The organization serves the community by offering weekend meals and Blessing Boxes.

News

‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

News

Pikeville Children's Book - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harlan Blessing Boxes - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Beautifying Harlan - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pikeville author draws inspiration from pet dog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Pike County author's new children's series draws inspiration from an unlikely source.

News

Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

Regional

West Virginia DHHR: Free COVID-19 testing in Logan County Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Logan County will hold free COVID-19 testing Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority Station 30.

Regional

CDC: Cases of Salmonella from onions reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia

Updated: 13 hours ago
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked back to a California onion company.

Forecast

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.