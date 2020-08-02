Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 463 new cases and two new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 742.

Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“This is a pivotal time for Kentuckians. Tomorrow, we begin a new week in a new month, a month in which we will implement Healthy At School guidelines as students and teachers return to classrooms,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

Locally, the Bell County Health Department reported five new cases Sunday, bringing their total to 276 cases. The Harlan County Health Department announced six new cases Sunday, with 228 total cases in the county. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley added that the county has 176 total recoveries, with seven still in the hospital. The Pike County Health Department announced seven new cases Sunday for a total of 240 there. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also announced eight new cases in Pulaski County, for a total of 298 cases; and two new cases in Wayne County, for a total of 57 cases.

