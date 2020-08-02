‘Friends of Benham’ continues on work of the ‘Petticoat Mafia’

BENHAM (WYMT) - Normally when you hear of a cities movement to beautify its surroundings it comes in the form of a grant. When that does not happen, how does one go about gaining the support of the community? How about the ‘Friends of Benham’ Facebook group.

“There are a lot of people with like minds like us that want to take pride in our city, still have pride in our city,” said Kristen Simpson, a Benham City Council member.

“We wanted to let people know that Benham is still a city that cares about itself,” said Eric Creech, founder of the ’Friends of Benham’. “You know we want to carry on the mantle of the people that came before us. In the last few years we have noticed that that’s not really carried on and that there were a lot of things that needed done in the city.”

And who might those people be? The Petticoat Mafia.

A group formed in the nineties that began as a garden club, soon grew to do more than just plant flowers, but seeds of hope in a community.

“Before the mafia hit it was just like going through a war zone or something like that. It was just, it made me cry,” said Wanda Humphrey, the last living member of the ‘mafia’.

“We had articles all over the United States. We made money, we played bingo...Petticoat Mafia did that, it didn’t cost the city a penny,” said Humphrey.

Speaking of cleaning up parks and food markets across the city leading members of the community want to do the same.

“We have a lot of community members that have stepped up and made donations even if they are not able to work they still want to see that work get done,” Creech said. “I think one of our biggest projects we have done is we have a fishing dock right down the road from here and it’s used by a lot of people in the community but the wood was starting to look old starting to look worn.”

“Things that don’t require a lot of work just some people to take on the initiative to do it,” said Simpson.

Yet funds are still needed, and that is where the ‘friend’ in ‘Friends of Benham’ comes from.

For free, someone stepping up to power wash the dock, another donating 10 buckets of stain.

“That was $350-400 dollars just for the stain,” exclaimed Simpson. “We have several areas that we are trying to clean out the trees that have overgrown bushes that have overgrown,” she said.

Overall, spreading a message from the mountains to the rest of the world.

“There’s something special about these mountains in Kentucky you know, aside from being beautiful. There’s just something spiritual about being here, it’s a deeper thing than that. We want people to know that this is a place that people can come and experience some of the greatest beauty in the world,” said Creech. “We deserve the grant money, the projects just like everybody else.”

“We wanted to be infectious to others in communities, not just Benham,” said Simpson.

All in all, saying be the change you want to see.

