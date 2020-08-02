Advertisement

Few showers and cooler temperatures today

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is looking like a pretty dry and sunny week ahead.

Today and Tonight

This morning we are going to see mostly cloudy conditions. We will hold onto that cloud cover throughout the morning hours, and see it slowly diminish this afternoon. We will see a few quick, light showers move across the region as the cold front that brought plenty of showers to the region yesterday finishes making its way across the mountains today. That plus the cloud cover today will keep us on the cooler side. Highs are only expected to make it into the low 80s. Overall, I would say it’s looking like a pretty nice and comfortable day. You should be able to get out and enjoy the cooler weather.

This afternoon, we will hang onto some pop-up showers early, but we look to dry out as we head into the evening. Winds could be a little breezy as that cold front finishes moving through, gusting up to 15 MPH. Overnight we will see partly cloudy skies and lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms pop-up Monday, but overall it still looks like a pretty nice day. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures only reaching those low to mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we fall back into that summer patter of drier conditions in the morning, and scattered showers and storms returning for the afternoon. Both days will be on the cooler side with highs in the low 80s.

By the end of the week, we look to dry out. We will see mostly sunny conditions with few chances for stray pop-ups during the day. The dry and sunny conditions will allow temperatures to heat back up slightly. Highs will remain in the mid-80s through the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine!

